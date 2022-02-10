Oklahoma Fishing Report February 9, 2022

CENTRAL
Edwards Park: February 9. Elevation below normal, water 38. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, spoons, corn and PowerBait in yellow and chartreuse in coves and along shorelines. The ice has thawed. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.
Route 66 Park: February 9. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along shorelines, around deck and footbridge. Fish were stocked on February 8. Ice is melting. Report submitted by John Rayfield, City of Oklahoma City.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: February 7. Elevation normal, water 30s with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad in the main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 7. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. White crappie are being caught in large numbers on the north end of the lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 8. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie and redear sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms in coves, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: February 7. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish and shad in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging in the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 8. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Perry CCC: February 7. Elevation normal, water 30s and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along coves, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 7. Elevation below normal, water 30s and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: February 6. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and above the dam. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: February 7. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: February 6. Elevation below normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: February 8. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water 35 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good drifting flukes and live bait in the main lake. Walleye fair to good on live worms. Crappie fair on live bait. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: February 7. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. All fishing was fair before the snow storm last week. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: February 7. Elevation below normal, water 34. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along channels, creek channels and rocks. River conditions are low, so concentrate in areas where there is moving water like below falls. Pay close attention to current seams and expect to get bites on the edge of the seams right behind a current break like a boulder or log. Pheasant tailed nymphs, zebra midges and Pat’s rubber legs have been producing lots of trout. Water is super clear so fish a little deeper. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: February 4. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: February 4. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, riprap and sandbars. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad and shad along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on crankbaits, live bait, minnows and spoons around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: February 4. Elevation above normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: February 6. Elevation normal, water 41 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: February 5. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and salmon eggs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: February 4. Elevation below normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs in coves, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: February 5. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and spoons in the main lake and around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 4. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels, points, river channel, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, in coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: February 4. Elevation normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait along channels, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: February 6. Elevation below normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good even with the storm. They are being caught in between the railroad and Highway 70 Bridge and north of the Highway 70 Bridge. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels, docks, points and river channel. Catfish are being caught in the flats near the oil wells. Catfish are being caught in the flats near the oil wells. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures along channels, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are really biting now. They are being caught near docks with jigs and PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: February 4. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: February 7. Elevation below normal, water high 30s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and creek channels. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad in the main lake and along the dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.