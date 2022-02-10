Oklahoma Fishing Report February 9, 2022

Sardis : February 4. Elevation normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait along channels, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: February 6. Elevation below normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good even with the storm. They are being caught in between the railroad and Highway 70 Bridge and north of the Highway 70 Bridge. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels, docks, points and river channel. Catfish are being caught in the flats near the oil wells. Catfish are being caught in the flats near the oil wells. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures along channels, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are really biting now. They are being caught near docks with jigs and PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.