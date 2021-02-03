Oklahoma Fishing Report February 3, 2021

Sardis : January 30. Elevation above normal, water 54. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 29. Elevation normal, water 46. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Winter fishing has been good this week. Striped bass good on flukes, sassy shad and shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striper are still being caught on the northern and western part of the lake. Blue catfish good on live shad, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats have been good on juglines at 30-40 ft. of water. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.