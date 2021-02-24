Oklahoma Fishing Report February 24, 2021

Winter Weather and Oklahoma Fisheries: Threadfin Shad
As we begin to thaw across the state, you may notice small dead fish floating at some Oklahoma reservoirs. Threadfin shad (Dorosoma petenense), a popular baitfish species in Oklahoma, are a subtropical fish native to the deep southern portions of the United States that have been transplanted in Oklahoma waters for their value as a forage fish for most sport fish species. Threadfin shad can’t handle extended periods of cold weather and become stressed in water temperatures below 50 °F. A weather event of this magnitude likely affected all water bodies across the state where threadfin shad are found. Coupled with the concern of transporting Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS), few options exist for supplemental stockings. However, threadfin shad are prolific spawners and over time their populations will rebound. We anticipate that while many shad will die, some will have found thermal refuge and will survive to repopulate the reservoirs in the coming years. We have already had a few reports of this occurring, including Konawa Lake.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: February 22. Elevation above normal, water 32. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. At the time of report, most of the lake is still frozen solid. Anglers should not try to get out on the ice. The ice would eventually break, causing a very dangerous situation for an angler. Most access locations such as boat ramps and boat docks are also frozen. Experts have forecast mi-week temperatures outside that should begin to melt the ice. No fishing activity has been observed on the frozen lake. Anglers below the dam were able to find open water. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 22. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed Muskogee County.
Kaw: February 23. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water 30s and muddy. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 22. No fishing report available. All water frozen and roads are closed below the dam. Use extreme caution when around water and ice. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 21. Elevation normal, water 42. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Water is starting to cycle flow some. Best during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: February 22. Elevation below normal, water 30s and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. February 21, 2021, the lake was still covered in ice, but a few sections were starting to thaw. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 22. Elevation normal, water 30s and murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and plastic baits in the discharge. The majority of the lake and boat ramps were still covered in ice as of February 21, 2021. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 22. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. Upper portion of the lake and coves are thawing from recent weather. Caution should be taken to watch for large pieces of ice near surface while boating. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 22. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Blue catfish fair on shad below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: February 21. The lake is locked by Park. Water is frozen is some areas. No fishermen this week. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: February 22. Elevation normal, water 40 and slightly stained. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: February 19. Elevation normal, water 45. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: February 20. Elevation above normal, water 39 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and small lures along channels, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait and stinkbait along creek channels, dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: February 18. Elevation normal, water 49 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: February 21. Elevation normal, water 34 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: February 19. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway. Fishing has been limited due to the recent winter storm event that occurred this week in the region. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: February 19. Elevation below normal, water 46. Largemouth bass slow on flukes and jerk bait in the main lake. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: February 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass and crappie slow on spoons along the river channel. Channel catfish fair on cut bait along creek channels and river channel. There was little activity this week due to winter storm in the region. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 19. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie and white bass good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, creek channels, points, sandbars and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures in coves, around points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 37. All fishing slow due to inclement weather. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: February 21. Elevation normal, water 39. Striped bass fair on flukes and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, points and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught between 3—40 ft. of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie slow on jigs around docks and standing timber. Fishing this week has been slower due to the severe weather. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: February 19. Elevation normal, water frozen. Largemouth and spotted bass slow. Blue catfish slow. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: February 21. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: February 22. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and creek channels. Spillway is open with a release of 23 cfs as of 2/22/21. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.