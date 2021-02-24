Oklahoma Fishing Report February 24, 2021

As we begin to thaw across the state, you may notice small dead fish floating at some Oklahoma reservoirs. Threadfin shad (Dorosoma petenense), a popular baitfish species in Oklahoma, are a subtropical fish native to the deep southern portions of the United States that have been transplanted in Oklahoma waters for their value as a forage fish for most sport fish species. Threadfin shad can’t handle extended periods of cold weather and become stressed in water temperatures below 50 °F. A weather event of this magnitude likely affected all water bodies across the state where threadfin shad are found. Coupled with the concern of transporting Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS), few options exist for supplemental stockings. However, threadfin shad are prolific spawners and over time their populations will rebound. We anticipate that while many shad will die, some will have found thermal refuge and will survive to repopulate the reservoirs in the coming years. We have already had a few reports of this occurring, including Konawa Lake.