Oklahoma Fishing Report February 23, 2022

Texoma: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels, points and river channel. Striper are being caught in between the Highway 70 and railroad bridge. They are also near Washita Point area. They are being caught dead sticking right now. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut baits, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near the oil wells in the flat areas near channels. Live bait in working for all cats right now. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs, PowerBait and small lures along brush structure, channels, docks, main lake, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught near docks and brush piles on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.