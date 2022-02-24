Oklahoma Fishing Report February 23, 2022

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: February 21. Elevation above normal, water mid 40s and not clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad along flats, main lake, river channel and windblown shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure, standing timber and at 15-25 ft. around cover. Paddlefish fair snagging along the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 19. Elevation normal, water 30s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk bait along brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and hot dogs along the dam, channels, docks, river channels and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons along the dam, brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 21. Elevation normal, water 40s with 1ft. of visibility. Largemouth fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along coves, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie, sunfish and bluegill slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: February 21. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish and shad along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs along brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging in the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 22. Elevation below normal, water 44 degrees and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels, flats and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits along brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 18. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: February 20. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along coves and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 20. Elevation below normal, water 40 and murky. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs along discharge and riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live shad along discharge and main lake. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 20. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Largemouth, spotted and striped bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 21. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk bait, sassy shad, shad and small lures along the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tail water. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tail water. Crappie slow on grubs, jigs, minnows and small lures along coves, creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: February 20. Elevation below normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam and brush structure. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: February 22. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal, water 38 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow drifting live bait in the main lake. Walleye fair on live bait along rocks at the dam. Catfish slow to fair on stinkbait. Crappie fair on small jigs around docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: February 22. Elevation 2 ft. below normal, water 46 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and topwater lures in the main lake. Crappie fair off docks at day break on minnows and slow around lake brush piles on drop-offs and ledges. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: February 22. Elevation below normal, water 37 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels, river channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.
Broken Bow: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spoons along brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastic baits along brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, river channels and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons along docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: February 18. Elevation normal, water 47 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: February 20. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk bait and lipless baits along main lake points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad along coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along coves, discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: February 18. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and small lures along the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along coves, points, rocks and standing timber. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbait along coves, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: February 18. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons along coves and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons along brush structure, coves and creek channels. Channel catfish good on hot dogs, punch bait and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 18. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures along brush structures, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, spoons, sunfish and worms along the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tail water. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, coves, main lake, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 44 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits along creek channels, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, punch bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, flats, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait, live shad and sassy shad along channels, points and river channel. Striper are being caught in between the Highway 70 and railroad bridge. They are also near Washita Point area. They are being caught dead sticking right now. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut baits, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near the oil wells in the flat areas near channels. Live bait in working for all cats right now. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs, PowerBait and small lures along brush structure, channels, docks, main lake, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught near docks and brush piles on jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: February 18. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures along the dam, brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: February 21. Elevation below normal, water 40s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on sassy shad and shad along dam and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.