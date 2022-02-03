Oklahoma Fishing Report February 2, 2022

CENTRAL
Edwards Park: January 31. Elevation dropping, water 47. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, worms, corn and PowerBait in yellow, orange and chartreuse in coves, along dam and shorelines. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.
Route 66 Park: January 31. Elevation normal, water 47. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and corn in coves, along shorelines and near the pavilion. Fish are more active when temp goes up late morning and into afternoon. Report submitted by John Rayfield, City of Oklahoma City.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: January 31. Elevation below normal, water upper 30s with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on shad along the river channel. Paddlefish good snagging along the river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: January 30. Elevation below normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, around docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Crappie are being caught in good numbers along docks using spoons. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 1. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Crappie and green sunfish slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish around coves, docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: February 1. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad and sunfish along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 30. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.
Lower Illinois: January 28. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: January 28. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Blue catfish good on shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, rogues and spinnerbaits along creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: January 30. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and salmon eggs in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 30. Elevation below normal, water 38 and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, cut bait, jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure, main lake and rocks. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: January 30. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks, main lake and above the dam. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake. White bass slow on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: January 29. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 1. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, points, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: January 30. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: January 31. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 38 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair to good drifting with slabs and live bait. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Crappie fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: January 29. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. below normal, water 50 and stained in the main lake and clear in creeks. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on small jigs and minnows off docks at early dawn. Crappie and white bass being caught on 3/8 oz. jigging spoon with small jigs tied above on humps at 35 ft. with drop-offs. Bass fair to good on crankbaits, Alabama rigs and shaky head worms. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: February 1. Elevation below normal, water 41 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: January 28. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: January 29. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: January 28. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on hair jigs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits in coves, main lake and around points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spoons and worms in coves, around points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 28. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves and docks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, grubs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on crawfish, cut bait and dough bait along channels, creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: January 29. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live bait, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught right now dead-sticking. They are being caught north of the Roosevelt Bridge and on the eastern part of the lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on live shad near the oil rigs in the flats. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are being caught right now on docks and near brush piles. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: January 28. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: January 31. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped and white bass good on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along the dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.