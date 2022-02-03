Oklahoma Fishing Report February 2, 2022

Sardis : January 28. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on crawfish, cut bait and dough bait along channels, creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 29. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live bait, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught right now dead-sticking. They are being caught north of the Roosevelt Bridge and on the eastern part of the lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on live shad near the oil rigs in the flats. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are being caught right now on docks and near brush piles. Report submitted by Garret Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.