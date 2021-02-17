Oklahoma Fishing Report February 17, 2021

Ft. Gibson: February 15. Elevation above normal, water 33. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Current weather conditions have contributed to a very difficult fishing experience at the lake. Most of the bays and shallower areas of the lake are frozen. The shorelines are icy and snowy. In many places a rim of ice extends too far from the solid ground for anglers to fish from shore. Accessing the open areas of the lake with a boat is also very difficult. In many places the water in front of the boat ramp is frozen. Only boaters with extensive experience in icy conditions should try to operate a vessel under these conditions. Also, anglers who are accustomed to fishing from local docks should use extreme caution. Dock walkways and access routes are mostly covered with ice. Attempting to fish in many cases could be treacherous and anglers should exercise extreme caution this week. Blue catfish slow on shad below the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.