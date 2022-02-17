Oklahoma Fishing Report February 16, 2022

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: February 14. Elevation normal, water 30s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on jigs around brush structure and rocks. Blue catfish fair on shad along channels. Paddlefish good snagging along river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 16. Elevation normal, water 30s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and hot dogs below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 15. Elevation normal, water 40s with 1 ft. visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms along brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, docks, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: February 15. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad and sunfish in the main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging in the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 15. Elevation normal, water clear and 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, flats and river channels. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits along brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 11. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the dam and Watts Area. Best times are during periods of low flows. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: February 10. Elevation above normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows along brush structure, creek channels and main lake. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk bait along creek channels and flats. Blue catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: February 14. Elevation below normal, water 30s and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and worms along coves, dam and docks. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 14. Elevation below normal, water 30s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and live bait along discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live bait along discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait and sunfish along discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: February 13. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure, docks and above the dam. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk bait along main lake and points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: February 13. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 15. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, topwater lures and worms along the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and striped bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill bait, crank baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, lipless baits, sassy shad and small lures along the dam, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: February 13. Elevation below normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on jerk bait and topwater lures along main lake and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: February 14. Elevation 2 ft. below normal, water 46 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in the main lake. Crappie fair off docks early morning and very slow in the lake. All other fishing is slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: February 15. Elevation below normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: February 12. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Reported submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: February 11. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, jerk bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish along main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on crankbaits, PowerBait and spoons along brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: February 11. Elevation above normal, water 47 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: February 13. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and lipless baits along main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad along coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: February 11. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait and small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: February 11. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and swim baits along coves, flats, points and rocks. White and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: February 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spoons along points. Crappie good along brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait along river channe.l Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 11. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms along channels, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures along brush structure, channels, coves, docks, rocks and standing timber. Crappie good on goldfish, hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, coves, main lake, points standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: February 11. Elevation normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, lipless bait and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and punch bait along brush structure channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on grubs, jigs, live bait and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: February 13. Elevation below normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing has been good. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, points and river channel. Striper are being caught in between the railroad bridge and Highway 70 Bridge. Feeding very well on flukes with jig head also known as dead sticking. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near the oil wells in flat areas near the channels. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and small lures along brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Crappie are biting on jigs around docks and brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: February 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures along the dam, brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.
SOUTHWEST
Waurika: February 14. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and tub jigs along brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and creek channels. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on sassy shad and shad along creek channels and dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.