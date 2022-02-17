Oklahoma Fishing Report February 16, 2022

Texoma: February 13. Elevation below normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing has been good. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, sassy shad and slabs along channels, points and river channel. Striper are being caught in between the railroad bridge and Highway 70 Bridge. Feeding very well on flukes with jig head also known as dead sticking. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along the dam, channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near the oil wells in flat areas near the channels. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and small lures along brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Crappie are biting on jigs around docks and brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.