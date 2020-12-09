Oklahoma Fishing Report December 9, 2020

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: December 6. Elevation above normal, water 52 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 12-22 ft. around brush structure, creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 5. Elevation normal, water high 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks, flats and points. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish activity on the main lake has increased. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 6. Elevation normal, water upper 40s and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and hotdogs along flats and shorelines. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 8. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. above normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs, punch bait, shad and worms in the main lake, along river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: December 3. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 4. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. They are cycling generation due to recent rains. Best fishing time is in the early morning hours. They are continuing to stock trout on a weekly basis. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: December 6. Elevation normal, water 50s and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on nymphs, PowerBait and spoons in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 6. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs in the main lake. Saugeye and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the discharge and along riprap. Blue catfish slow on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 6. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass fair on slabs, spoons and tube jigs along channels, creek channels, flats and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish fair on small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 6. Elevation normal, water upper 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: December 5. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html.Crappie good on jigs in front of the spillway discharge gates and near brush structure near Canadian boat ramp. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: December 7. Elevation 3 1/4 ft. below normal, water mid-50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on live bait around fishing dock. Striped bass hybrids fair to good in deep water near the dam.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: December 7. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal, water 53 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Crappie good on spoon and jig combos along ledges and slow off docks. White bass hitting spoons at 51-65 ft. of water. Bass hitting Ned rigs, drop-shot rigs, crankbaits and Alabama rigs. Sunfish good on earthworms off docks. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: December 8. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Peach colored dough bait has had the best result this week followed by red salmon eggs. Gold spoons such as Little Cleo’s have been a top producer along with metallic super dupers and black/yellow Panther Martins. Fly fishermen have had a successful week using egg patterns and a variety of nymphs. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: December 4. Elevation rising, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: December 4. Elevation normal, water turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish, hotdogs and worms below the dam, along the dam, main lake and points. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, small lures and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Striped bass slow on shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: December 4. Elevation below normal, water 57 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, sassy shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, in the main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: December 6. Elevation normal, water 51 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: December 4. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: December 4. Elevation below normal, water 57. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and drop-shot rigs in coves, along flats and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: December 4. Elevation below normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Crappie good on minnows and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 4. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along channels, creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures at the inlet, around points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and tailwaters. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: December 6. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: December 4. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Anglers have been successful the past week on Texoma. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Dead-sticking has picked up with limits being filled using this method. Striper are also being caught with artificial baits beneath birds. Live bait is still an option to catch striper as well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught around cleaning stations on cut bait and on juglines at steep depth changes. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: December 4. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: December 6. Elevation below normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait along channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
