Oklahoma Fishing Report December 9, 2020

Sardis : December 6. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: December 4. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Anglers have been successful the past week on Texoma. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Dead-sticking has picked up with limits being filled using this method. Striper are also being caught with artificial baits beneath birds. Live bait is still an option to catch striper as well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught around cleaning stations on cut bait and on juglines at steep depth changes. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.