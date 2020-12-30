Oklahoma Fishing Report December 30, 2020

Sardis : December 28. Elevation normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: December 25. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Plenty of fish are being caught on the lake right now. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad along channels and main lake. Striped bass are being caught using multiple techniques but the most constant method is live shad. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are slow beneath docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught on juglines in 45-50 ft. of water on whole shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.