Oklahoma Fishing Report December 30, 2020

CENTRAL
Dolese: December 29. Elevation normal, water 42 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait along the dam, inlet and points. Report submitted by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: December 28. Elevation above normal, water 40 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on live shad and minnows in the main lake, river channel and windy flats. Paddlefish good snagging in the main lake and river channel. White bass fair on slabs and spoons along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Winter patterns prevail. Most bait fish are deep with the exception of the windy days. Successful anglers are relying on boats with good electronics to find deep schools of bait or fish. Shoreline anglers need warm windy days to find fish feeding shallow. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 29. Elevation normal, water low 40s and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along flats. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 24. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Perry CCC: December 27. Elevation below normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait, spinnerbaits and spoons in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 27. Elevation normal, water mid-40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and live bait in the discharge, main lake and along riprap. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure, main lake and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 29. elevation above normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass fair on slabs, small lures and spoons along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 29. Elevation normal, water low 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad and snagging below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: December 28. Elevation 3 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on slabs in deep water. Catfish fair. Crappie slow on live bait around fish dock. Walleye fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: December 27. Elevation below normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits in shad pattern, Ned rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie slow off docks. Crappie and white bass good on CC spoon and jig on ledges in mid-lake. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: December 29. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and punch bait along channels, creek channel and rocks. Rainbow and peach colored PowerBait have been the best producers for bait fishermen. Fly fishermen have been doing well on zebra midges and nymphs. Silver spoons have been doing well for the spin cast fishermen. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: December 25. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along channels and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: December 25. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on live bait, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, main lake, riprap, rocks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish and hotdogs below the dam, along channels, creek channels, flats, river channel and spillway. Bluegill and walleye good on grubs, live bait and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: December 25. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: December 27. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: December 26. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: December 25. Elevation above normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and jigs in coves, main lake, around points and standing timber. White bass slow on jigs, lipless baits and topwater lures along the dam, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: December 26. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html.nLargemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie good along creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 25. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, creek channels, points, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spoons in coves, around docks, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: December 28. Elevation normal, water 51. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: December 25. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Plenty of fish are being caught on the lake right now. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad along channels and main lake. Striped bass are being caught using multiple techniques but the most constant method is live shad. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are slow beneath docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught on juglines in 45-50 ft. of water on whole shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: December 25. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: December 27. Elevation below normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.