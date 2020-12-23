Oklahoma Fishing Report December 23, 2020

CENTRAL
Dolese: December 22. Elevation normal, water 42 and murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait along the dam, inlet and shorelines. Bite is better on overcast days. PowerBait colors this week are chartreuse and yellow. Try small minnows and red wigglers for the larger trout. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, biologist at the Oklahoma Fishery Research Laboratory.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: December 21. Elevation above normal, water 42 with 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie slow on jigs at 20+ ft. around brush structure, creek channels and river channel. The crappie fishermen are beginning to struggle as most fish are likely following schools of baitfish deeper into open water. Paddlefish fair snagging along channels. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, jigs and spinnerbaits along flats, main lake, shallows and on sunny days on windblown shorelines. Under the right conditions, bass fishermen are finding a few good fish in the shallows looking to feed. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 21. Elevation normal, water mid-40s and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and flats. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 21. Elevation normal, water 40s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and sassy shad below the dam and along riprap. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and shad around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake, along river channels and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: December 18. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 20. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: December 20. Elevation normal, water 40s and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on jigs, PowerBait and small lures in coves and around docks. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 20. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye slow on jigs in the discharge, main lake and riprap. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 20. Elevation above normal, water low 40s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, rogues and small lures around brush structure, docks, flats, points, shorelines and ledges. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, flats and in the main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 21. Elevation normal, water mid-40s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, in coves and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: December 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on jigs on the lake side of the spillway gates and brush structure near Canadian boat ramp. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: December 21. Elevation 3 ¼ ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-40s and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Crappie fair around fish house. Catfish fair. Walleye fair on live worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Broken Bow: December 18. Elevation below normal, water 50. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: December 18. Elevation normal, water 50 and murky but settling. White bass good on jigs and small lures below the dam, along the dam, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish and shad in the main lake, river channel, river mouth and under bridges. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: December 18. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: December 20. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: December 18. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: December 18. Elevation below normal, water 54. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along flats, points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: December 18. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie good on minnows and spoons along creek channels and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 18. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, in coves, docks, points and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points, river channel and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: December 18. Elevation normal, water 52. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: December 18. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. Lake fishing has been good this past week. Striped bass good on flukes and live shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Dead sticking is hit or miss depending on the day. Live bait has been a more consistent way to put limits in the boat. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Juglining blue cats have been good in about 50 ft. of water on whole shad. Crappie slow on live bait below the dam and around docks. Not much to report on crappie, docks have been slow as of late. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: December 18. Elevation normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: December 21. Elevation below normal, water 50s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.