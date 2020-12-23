Oklahoma Fishing Report December 23, 2020

Sardis : December 18. Elevation normal, water 52. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: December 18. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. Lake fishing has been good this past week. Striped bass good on flukes and live shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Dead sticking is hit or miss depending on the day. Live bait has been a more consistent way to put limits in the boat. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Juglining blue cats have been good in about 50 ft. of water on whole shad. Crappie slow on live bait below the dam and around docks. Not much to report on crappie, docks have been slow as of late. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.