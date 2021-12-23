Oklahoma Fishing Report December 22, 2021

CENTRAL
Edwards Park: December 19. Elevation below normal, water 50. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, corn and yellow and chartreuse PowerBait in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.
Route 66 Park: December 20. Elevation normal, water 51. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and small jig head tipped with worms in coves, along shorelines and cattails. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: December 20. Elevation above normal, water 43 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass slow on shad and spoons along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along flats, main lake, river channel and windblown shorelines. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 17. Elevation above normal, water 40s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 21. Elevation normal, water 40 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake and points. Crappie and bluegill slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, worms, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and sunfish in coves, docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 20. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed Kay County.
Keystone: December 16. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along shorelines. White bass fair on small lures along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Perry CCC: December 20. Elevation below normal, water 50s and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait, small lures, spoons and worms in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 20. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait, jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs in the discharge. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 19. Elevation rising, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Bluegill and redear sunfish fair on worms around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 21. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth an tailwater. White and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: December 19. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: December 20. Elevation 3 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on live bait and slabs. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good. Crappie fair on live bait and small jig head near marina. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: December 20. Elevation below normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. In-line spinnerbaits and spoons have been working the best for catching trout. Metallic colors seem to be producing the best with a slow retrieve just off the bottom. Fish are hugging the bottom and are in deeper pools because of how clear the water is and lack of flow. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points, river mouth and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and spoons below the dam. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grass hoppers and worms around brush structure, docks,
Hugo: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: December 20. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: December 17. Elevation normal, water 59 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, hair jigs and tube jigs along creek channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. White and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and swim baits along flats and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along coves, flat, points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: December 17. Elevation above normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 17. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater.
Sardis: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait around brush structure, points riprap and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: December 19. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake, points and river channel. Striper are feeding very good on live shad. People are catching lots of fish right now. Now is the time to come and fish if you want to catch the big ones! Blue channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel using live shad I 15-30 ft. of water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie was a little slow this week. They are still being caught on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: December 17. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.