Oklahoma Fishing Report December 22, 2021

Sardis : December 17. Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait around brush structure, points riprap and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: December 19. Elevation below normal, water 50. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake, points and river channel. Striper are feeding very good on live shad. People are catching lots of fish right now. Now is the time to come and fish if you want to catch the big ones! Blue channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, docks, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel using live shad I 15-30 ft. of water. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie was a little slow this week. They are still being caught on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.