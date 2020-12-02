Oklahoma Fishing Report December 2, 2020

NORTHEAST Ft. Gibson: November 16. Elevation above normal, water 60 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 10-14 ft. around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. One lucky angler landed a hybrid striped bass on Sunday that weighed in just short of 10 lbs. The fish was caught on a chartreuse crankbait near mid-lake, casting along a windy, rocky shoreline. Congrats on the great fish! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 12. Elevation normal, water 58-60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html.Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Catfish are being caught in good numbers below Pensacola Dam on a variety of bait; hotdogs soaked in Kool-Aid are popular. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie can be found around most docks and brush structure. Crappie seem to currently prefer green jigs. Paddlefish are being caught in good numbers in the main lake in about 35-40 ft. of water. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 16. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in coves, along flats and main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 18. Elevation Normal, water 40’s and muddy. Catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, worms in flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Hybrid and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 13. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Currently running 1,000 CFS around the clock. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: Elevation below normal, water 50s and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Red, white and/or silver in-line spinnerbaits and super dupers have been productive early in the trout season. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 15. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and live bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs in the discharge and riprap. Walleye, sauger and saugeye less than 18 inches in length must be immediately released. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 16. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and small lures along channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines.
Webbers Falls: November 16. Elevation normal, water 69 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, coves, flats, main lake and shorelines. Flathead catfish fair on live shad below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST Foss: November 16. Elevation 3 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water mid-50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on live bait in deep water. Crappie fair around fishing dock. Catfish slow on stinkbait. Walleye slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST Arbuckle: November 15. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on crankbaits, shaky head worms and spinnerbaits on windy days. Crappie good on jigging spoon and jigs in 38-57 ft. of water in mid-lake ledges and the dam. Crappie slow around docks. White bass being caught on ledges to 63 ft. deep. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: November 16. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, spoons and garlic scented and peach colored PowerBait along the river channel and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait along the river channel. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on grubs, jerk bait and jigs along the river channel, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 13. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 13. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on jigs and small lures below the dam and along the dam. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs and minnows in coves and around docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 13. Elevation above normal, water 61 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 15. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the discharge, main lake, around points, weed beds and river channel. Striped bass hybrids good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves and along weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: November 13. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on midges, PowerBait, small lures tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: November 13. Elevation below normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: November 13. Elevation dropping, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons along creek channels and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 13. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along channels, creek channels, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 11. Elevation below normal, water 65. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 13. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html<&underline>.</&underline> Striped bass good on live shad along flats and main lake. Striped bass are feeding good throughout most of the day. Reading electronics is key to finding good schools of fish. There have been some reports of dead sticking being productive. White bass fair on live shad along flats and main lake. White bass are mixed with schools of striper and are feeding on live shad. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks. Blue cats are being caught near cleaning stations using cut bait or whole shad. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: November 13. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST Ft. Cobb: November 17. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on crawfish and jerk baits around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
