Oklahoma Fishing Report December 2, 2020

NORTHEAST Ft. Gibson : November 16. Elevation above normal, water 60 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html . Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 10-14 ft. around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. One lucky angler landed a hybrid striped bass on Sunday that weighed in just short of 10 lbs. The fish was caught on a chartreuse crankbait near mid-lake, casting along a windy, rocky shoreline. Congrats on the great fish! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: November 12. Elevation normal, water 58-60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html.Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Catfish are being caught in good numbers below Pensacola Dam on a variety of bait; hotdogs soaked in Kool-Aid are popular. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie can be found around most docks and brush structure. Crappie seem to currently prefer green jigs. Paddlefish are being caught in good numbers in the main lake in about 35-40 ft. of water. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.