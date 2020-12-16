Oklahoma Fishing Report December 16, 2020

Blue River: December 15. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, spoons and blue wing olive along channels, river channel, rocks and below falls behind current breaks. Fly fishing has been producing more fish lately. Midges and nymphs are catching a lot of fish when fished under a small light colored indicator or being tight lined. Top patterns have been zebra midges, prince nymphs and black woolly buggers. There has been a Blue Wind Olive hatch in the afternoon so try a BWO emerger or dry fly in the afternoons around rising fish. Bait fishermen and women have been doing best with pale colors of PowerBait such as peach, pale yellow or green fished 12-18 inches off the bottom. Match those colors with a garlic scent to have the best luck. For lures, try gold spoons or spinners with a gold blade. Trout seem to prefer gold with the cloud cover we have had lately. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.