Oklahoma Fishing Report December 16, 2020

CENTRAL
Dolese: December 15. Elevation normal, water 49 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on dough bait along the dam, inlet, points and shorelines. Stocked 2,750 trout as of December 1. PowerBait colors working best are hot pink, orange and chartreuse. Report submitted by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.
NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: December 14. Elevation above normal, water 45 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and rogues in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, live shad and minnows along channels, flats, main lake. Fish the flats on windy days. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 14. Elevation normal, water low 40s and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 15. Elevation normal, water cold and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish and shad in the main lake, river channels and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: December 10. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 11. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow has been cycling through the day. Best periods for fishing have been early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: December 13. Elevation normal, water 50s and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 13. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye and striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits and jigs in the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 13. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and small lures along channels and flats. Crappie fair on hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 14. Elevation rising, water low 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along flats. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: December 14. Elevation 3 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water low 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in deep water. Crappie slow to fair on live bait. Catfish fair. Walleye slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: December 14. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass are hitting Alabama rigs, shaky head worms, Ned rigs and crankbaits off points. Crappie slow off docks and fair off ledges. White bass fair on spoons along mid-lake ledges. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: December 15. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, spoons and blue wing olive along channels, river channel, rocks and below falls behind current breaks. Fly fishing has been producing more fish lately. Midges and nymphs are catching a lot of fish when fished under a small light colored indicator or being tight lined. Top patterns have been zebra midges, prince nymphs and black woolly buggers. There has been a Blue Wind Olive hatch in the afternoon so try a BWO emerger or dry fly in the afternoons around rising fish. Bait fishermen and women have been doing best with pale colors of PowerBait such as peach, pale yellow or green fished 12-18 inches off the bottom. Match those colors with a garlic scent to have the best luck. For lures, try gold spoons or spinners with a gold blade. Trout seem to prefer gold with the cloud cover we have had lately. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: December 11. Elevation below normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: December 12. Elevation normal, water 50 and turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on shad, stinkbait and worms along the inlet, main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around docks and standing timber. Striped bass slow on plastic baits, spoons and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: December 11. Elevation below normal, water 56 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: December 13. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, along the river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge and along riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: December 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and rooster tails along channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: December 11. Elevation below normal, water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie and white bass slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: December 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie fair on minnows and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 11. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grubs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, along channels, creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: December 10. Elevation normal, water 53. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: December 11. Elevation below normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lake fishing has been great the past week. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near cleaning docks on cut bait. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Striped bass are being caught on flukes and live bait. Anglers should look for working birds and schools on electronics. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie have been hit or miss under docks. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: December 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Ft. Cobb: December 13. Elevation below normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
