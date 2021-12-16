Oklahoma Fishing Report December 15, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: December 13. Elevation normal, water 46 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along creek channels, flats, main lake and river channel. Crappie slow on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. If lake conditions continue to be stable and water temps sink into normal ranges for this time of year, then paddlefish will concentrate in schools. They can be found in a holding pattern in or near the river channel up and down the entire lake. At that point, winter snagging from boat will be the preferred tactic. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 11. Elevation above normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 14. Elevation normal, water 50s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and sassy shad around brush structure, coves, docks, flats and points. Crappie and green sunfish fair on grubs in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 13. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad and sunfish along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad and spoons in the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: December 13. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 10. Elevation normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow from the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: December 13. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Rainbow trout fair on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and small lures in coves and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 13. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth bass slow on cut bait and plastic baits in the discharge and main lake. Striped bass hybrids slow on cut bait, jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 12. Elevation normal, water lower 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Smallmouth and largemouth bass good on jigs, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and shad along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 14. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and striped bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: December 12. Elevation below normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow on jigs and topwater lures around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: December 13. Elevation 3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water high 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs and live bait. Walleye fair on worms. Crappie fair on live bait around structure. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: December 11. Elevation below normal, water 50 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass fair on topwater lures, shaky head worms and jerk baits in 12 ft. of water. Crappie being caught on spoons with a small jig above on ledges dropping from 29-55 ft. and good around docks at daybreak. White bass being caught on War Eagle spoons with a jig on ledges out from the dam. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: December 14. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: December 10. Elevation below normal, water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: December 13. Elevation below normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White, largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons below the dam, around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: December 10. Elevation below normal, water 54 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: December 12. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair o Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: December 10. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: December 10. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. White and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jig and spoons along creek channels, points and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels, flats and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: December 10. Elevation below normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and spoons in coves and around standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, points, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Texoma: December 12. Elevation below normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week continues to be good. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and river channel. Striper are being caught dead sticking right now. It’s getting better and better each day. It’s only going to get better with the colder water temps. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, coves, docks, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats continue to get better on juglines in 15-45 ft. of water on live shad. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and plastic baits in coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are slowly getting better each day. The fall fishing is definitely looking good. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: December 10. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jig, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.