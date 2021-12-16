Oklahoma Fishing Report December 15, 2021

Texoma: December 12. Elevation below normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week continues to be good. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait, sassy shad and slabs along channels, main lake and river channel. Striper are being caught dead sticking right now. It’s getting better and better each day. It’s only going to get better with the colder water temps. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, coves, docks, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats continue to get better on juglines in 15-45 ft. of water on live shad. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, nymphs and plastic baits in coves, docks, points and standing timber. Crappie are slowly getting better each day. The fall fishing is definitely looking good. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.