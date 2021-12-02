Oklahoma Fishing Report December 1, 2021

NORTHEAST
Ft. Gibson: November 29. Elevation normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along flats. White bass slow on jigs, shad and spoons along creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 29. Elevation above normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels and docks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 30. Elevation normal, water 50s with 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie and bluegill fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around docks and points. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live bait, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, around docks, points and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp and worms around docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 29. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 48 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, punch bait and sunfish along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and spoons in the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 25. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 28. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 29. Elevation below normal, water 50s and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait in coves, around docks and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 29. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait, jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake and around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 28. Elevation normal, water mid-50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 30. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: November 28. Elevation below normal, water 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Foss: November 30. Elevation 3 ft. below normal, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: November 30. Elevation below normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: November 26. Elevation below normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: November 26. Elevation below normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and PowerBait around brush structure, channels, docks and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, docks and weed beds. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: November 26. Elevation below normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: November 28. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: November 26. Elevation normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: November 26. Elevation below normal, water 62. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: November 26. Elevation below normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 26. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, midges, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: November 29. Elevation below normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: November 28. Elevation below normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, coves, main lake and around points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait and sunfish along channels, coves, docks, points and river channel.
Wister: November 26. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.