Oklahoma Fishing Report December 1, 2021

Eufaula: November 26. Elevation below normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and PowerBait around brush structure, channels, docks and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, docks and weed beds. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.