Oklahoma Fishing Report August 4, 2021

Kaw: July 31. Elevation 4 1/2 ft. above normal and dropping, water upper 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, cut bait, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, around points, riprap, humps and bridges. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and shad below the dam, around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Thermocline is set around 15 ft. or less. If your juglines and trotlines are set deeper than that and you are not tending your lines within a couple of hours your fish will be dead when you run them. Please set your lines shallow or stay within eyesight of your jugs. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.