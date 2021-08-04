Oklahoma Fishing Report August 4, 2021

Skiatook: July 25. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on flukes and plastic baits along shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons at 30-40 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
NORTHEAST
Birch: August 1. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Eucha: July 31. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits along shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Grand: July 31. Elevation above normal, water high 80s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, shallows and shorelines. White bass good on small lures and spoons along channels and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 1. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap and weed beds. Bluegill fair on crickets, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms in coves, along flats, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 31. Elevation 4 1/2 ft. above normal and dropping, water upper 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, cut bait, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, around points, riprap, humps and bridges. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and shad below the dam, around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Thermocline is set around 15 ft. or less. If your juglines and trotlines are set deeper than that and you are not tending your lines within a couple of hours your fish will be dead when you run them. Please set your lines shallow or stay within eyesight of your jugs. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 2. Elevation normal, water 68 and dingy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms below the dam and along shallows. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, flats and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 1. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, rocks and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: July 30. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass excellent on live shad in the main lake. Channel catfish good on shad and worms along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 2. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 90s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow drifting live bait in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. Crappie slow to fair around docks. Catfish fair on trotlines baited with cut bait and stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and worms along channels, main lake and tailwater. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: July 31. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass slow early morning hours on topwater lures and 8-inch purple worm in 20 ft. of water. Crappie fair on docks early morning and on jigs and minnows around lake brush piles early and late in the day. White bass slow. Channel catfish good on dough bait and shrimp around baited holes. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: August 3. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on cut bait, stinkbait and worms along flats, river channel and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, crawfish and topwater lures along creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: July 30. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: July 30. Elevation above normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and striped bass fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and spoons below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, hotdogs and worms in coves, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: July 30. Elevation below normal, water 91 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: August 1. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: July 30. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on plastic baits and PowerBait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: July 30. Elevation normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, around points and standing timber. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures in coves, main lake and points; look for surfacing schools. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: July 30. Elevation below normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and hotdogs below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 30. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake, riprap, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, points, sandbar, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, in coves, docks, main lake, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: August 1. Elevation below normal, water 89-93. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been tough. The warmer water temperatures this time of year makes it tough to catch fish. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along the dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam on sassy shad and topwater lures mid-morning. They are also being caught by trolling Alabama rigs at 30-40 ft. of water. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around brush structure, docks, main lake, and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel on docks and around willow trees on punch bait and cut shad. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in deep water around 16-22 ft. of water near brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: July 30. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: August 1. Elevation dropping, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass slow on bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake and rocks. Channel catfish fair on minnows, punch bait, sunfish and worms along the river channel and river mouth. Irrigation district started releasing water out of the lake for irrigation, catching fish has slowed. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on sassy shad and small lures along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: August 1. Elevation normal, water 90. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along channels. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Saugeye slow on sassy shad and small lures along flats and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: August 2. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair trolling crankbaits at 10-15 ft. in the main lake. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: August 3. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along shallows and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. The spillway is currently not releasing water. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.