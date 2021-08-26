Oklahoma Fishing Report August 25, 2021

NORTHEAST
Eucha: August 22. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: August 23. Elevation normal, water 84 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers, grubs, hair jigs, hotdogs, small lures and worms around docks and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits topwater lures early in the morning or during overcast skies around brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 22. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs in the main lake and shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 23. Elevation normal, water 80s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms in the main lake, around points, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and bluegill fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around docks, main lake and shallows. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs, shad and worms along flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: August 23. Elevation 1/4 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, points, riprap and bridges. Crappie good on hair jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along flats, river channel and shallows. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Sooner: August 22. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs and live shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 23. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, slabs and small lures along channels and flats. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 23. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass slow on flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: August 20. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on grasshoppers and worms along channels. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 23. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on topwater lures. Walleye slow to fair on live bait. Catfish good on juglines. Crappie slow on live bait and small jigs. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: August 23. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: August 22. Elevation normal, water 87 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Fishing is slow. Bass fishing can be good at daybreak on topwater lures and 8-inch worms. Crappie fair around docks at early daybreak on Milk Monkey colored jigs just off bottom. Channel catfish fair on dough bait and shrimp around baited holes. White bass good on rattletraps and small grub jigs while chasing shad. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 89. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: August 20. Elevation dropping, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass slow on jigs, spoons and tube jigs below the dam, in coves, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers and worms around brush structure, channels, docks and rocks. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: August 20. Elevation above normal, water 89 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: August 24. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: August 20. Elevation normal, water 89 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, flats and points. Channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish and sunfish along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 20. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and worms below the dam, in coves, around docks, points, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 90 .For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: August 22. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught trolling Alabama rigs in 30-40 ft. of water. They are also catching them on sassy shad and slabs. The fishing behind the dam has picked up and people are catching fish, some days are better than others. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around docks, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in 15-25 ft. of water on punch bait and dough bait pretty well. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie are hitting jigs in 15-25 ft. of water near the docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: August 20. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: August 22. Elevation dropping, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. White bass and walleye slow on bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: August 22. Elevation above normal, water 86 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: August 22. Elevation normal, water 90. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on jigs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: August 22. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. White bass slow on slabs and small lures around points and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: August 23. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along flats and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: August 24. Elevation normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.