Oklahoma Fishing Report August 25, 2021

Sardis : August 20. Elevation below normal, water 90 .For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 22. Elevation normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught trolling Alabama rigs in 30-40 ft. of water. They are also catching them on sassy shad and slabs. The fishing behind the dam has picked up and people are catching fish, some days are better than others. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around docks, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in 15-25 ft. of water on punch bait and dough bait pretty well. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie are hitting jigs in 15-25 ft. of water near the docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.