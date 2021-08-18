Oklahoma Fishing Report August 18, 2021

NORTHEAST
Eucha: August 7. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around docks, points and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: August 10. Elevation above normal, water 86 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on hair jigs, live shad, slabs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 7. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and spoons below the dam, along channels and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 8. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, riprap, river channel and weed beds. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: August 9. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 90 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, grubs, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, live bait, minnows, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, points and riprap. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 6. Elevation normal, water 65 and dingy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and worms below the dam and along shallows. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: August 7. Elevation below normal, water 80 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: August 8. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and swim baits around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and small lures along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 8. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, discharge, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, sunfish, worms and chicken breast below the dam, around points, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: August 7. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass good on crankbaits and live shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 9. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid to high 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow drifting live baits. Catfish fair on cut baits. Walleye slow to fair on worms. Crappie fair around docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: August 9. Elevation above normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and shad below the dam, along channels, dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
SOUTHEAST
Blue River: August 10. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, dough bait and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: August 6. Elevation 6. Elevation dropping, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass good on jerk baits, jigs and tube jigs below the dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 91 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: august 8. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: August 6. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: August 6. Elevation normal, water 90. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits along creek channels, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 6. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures in coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, coves, points, river channel, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: August 6. Elevation below normal, water 91-94. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been tough once again. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along channels, dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam mid-morning and in the evenings on topwater lures and sassy shad. They are also being caught trolling Alabama rigs and using live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel near flooded willow trees during the higher water level on punch bait. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in 15-25 ft. of water near brush piles and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: August 6. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: August 7. Elevation dropping, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass slow on bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake. Channel catfish slow on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms in the main lake and river mouth. Irrigation district is pulling water out of the lake for cotton irrigation. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 83 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad along flats, main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: August 8. Elevation normal, water 90s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and worms along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. White bass fair on jigs and small lures around points and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and shad along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: August 10. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass slow on crankbaits trolling in the main lake. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: August 10. Elevation normal, water 80s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on small lures and topwater lures along shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and punch bait around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.