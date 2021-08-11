Oklahoma Fishing Report August 11, 2021

Texoma: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been tough once again. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along channels, dam, main lake and points. Striper are being caught near the dam mid-morning and in the evenings on topwater lures and sassy shad. They are also being caught trolling Alabama rigs and using live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reel near flooded willow trees during the higher water level on punch bait. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, main lake and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in 15-25 ft. of water near brush piles and standing timber. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.