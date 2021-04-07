Oklahoma Fishing Report April 7, 2021

NORTHEAST
Skiatook: April 4. Elevation normal, water 50s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Bell Cow: April 4. Elevation normal, water 63 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 4. Elevation normal, water mid to upper 50s. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows; starting to move shallow for spawning. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 5. Elevation normal, water 58 and muddy. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and ice jigs along shorelines and crappie dock. Saugeye fair on flukes, jigs and minnows along riprap, rocks, shorelines and crappie dock. Other fish species are biting. Success will be dependent on day and weather. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 4. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and dam. Flathead catfish slow on live bait along the dam and flats. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 2. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live bait, shad and worms below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 4. Elevation normal, water high 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on Alabama rigs, small lures and spoons along creek channels, points, river channel, river mouth and shallows. The white bass have begun their movement up the creeks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 58 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, shad and tube jigs along the river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along creek channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 4. Elevation above normal, water high 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks.
Greenleaf: March 6. Elevation normal, water 58 and stained. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and along creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 4. Elevation normal, water mid-50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around brush structure and in coves. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on minnows and sassy shad below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 2. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along flooded shorelines. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and minnows in coves, along creek channels and creeks feeding into the lake. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 5. Elevation 4 ft. above normal, water 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie, white bass and walleye good on jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits and sassy shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 1. Elevation above normal, water 51 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along shorelines. White bass good on small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 2. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000.
Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is cycling. Best fishing times are during periods of low or no flow. Those are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 4. Elevation below normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie good on jigs at 10 ft. in coves. Blue catfish good on live shad below the dam, along flats and riprap. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Spavinaw: April 4. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs in coves and along rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: April 4. Elevation above normal, water 56 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures and tube jigs along channels, points, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 6. Elevation above normal, water 59 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and along channels. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: April 5. Elevation normal, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, points and rocks. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and worms along flats, points and shallows. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and worms along channels, coves and dam. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 5. Elevation below normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, riprap and shallows. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shallows. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and plastic baits at the inlet. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 4. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Walleye good on sassy shad and worms along channels and main lake. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms along the dam, main lake and spillway. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 6. Elevation normal, water mid-50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids good on crawfish and shrimp in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and worms in the main lake. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 4. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and worms along channels, dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on jigs and plastic baits along creek channels. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 5. Elevation normal, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Crappie slow on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: April 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits and jerk baits below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along the river channel and river mouth. Channel catfish good on shad below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: April 5. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Crappie slow to fair on small jigs. Walleye slow on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: April 4. Elevation normal, water 57-59 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Fishing has been good for all species. Bass are being caught on jigs, Ned rigs and shaky head worms at 3-10 ft. of water. Smallmouth bass hitting grubs and topwater lures. Crappie good around docks early morning hours before daybreak and on jigs and minnows in coves and up creeks. White bass are up creeks on flats, use long Johns and rattletraps. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: April 5. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs along rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: April 2. Elevation above normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass good on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: April 2. Elevation normal, water 50 with 5 inches of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels, discharge and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, in the discharge and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge, docks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: April 2. Elevation normal, water 57 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: April 4. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms in coves, discharge, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: April 2. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow and brown trout excellent on PowerBait below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: April 2. Elevation below normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Crappie and spotted bass fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. White bass good on grubs, jigs and lipless baits along creek channels and river mouth. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: April 6. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: April 2. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 2. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. White bass good on grubs, hair jigs, small lures and spoons along channels, creek channels, dam and spillway. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, along channels, coves, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: April 4. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striped bass are biting near the northern part of the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting well in 25-35 ft. of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. They are biting on sunfish pretty well. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better and better each day. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: April 2. Elevation above normal, water 60 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: April 4. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on jigs along the dam and rocks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass good on minnows along flats. Channel catfish fair on minnows and worms along flats. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: April 4. Elevation above normal, water 54 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Saugeye good on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Lawtonka: April 4. Elevation above normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on dough bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: April 5. Elevation normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along creek channels, points and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 8-12 ft. around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnow and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on sassy shad along creek channels, dam and shorelines. The reservoir is open with a release of 23 cfs as of Monday, April 5, 2021. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.