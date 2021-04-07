Oklahoma Fishing Report April 7, 2021

Sardis : April 3. Elevation above normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 4. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striped bass are biting near the northern part of the lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting well in 25-35 ft. of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. They are biting on sunfish pretty well. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting better and better each day. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.