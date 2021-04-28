Oklahoma Fishing Report April 28, 2021

Sardis : April 24. Elevation above normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth , spotted and striped bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake, around points, riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 25. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught south of the railroad bridge on ledges near the river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting in the 25-35 ft. of water range. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie fishing has been getting better. The warmer days are just going to make it even better. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.