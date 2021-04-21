Oklahoma Fishing Report April 21, 2021

Sardis : April 17. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 18. Elevation below normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing this week has been good. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad and shad in the main lake and around points. Striped bass fishing has been good. They have been catching them south of the railroad bridge in 20-30 ft. of water. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in 25-35 ft. water on rod-and-reel and juglines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting on minnows and jigs in brush structure and around dock areas. They are biting better and better each day. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.