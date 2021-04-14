Oklahoma Fishing Report April 14, 2021

NORTHEAST
Skiatook: April 11. Elevation normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html.
White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and rogues in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Bell Cow: April 11. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 11. Elevation normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shallows. Crappie good on minnows around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 12. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Fishing has slowed due to the recent rains and weather fluctuations. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along shorelines and weed beds. Saugeye slow along the dam, main lake, shorelines and spillway. Carp are biting on catfish bait. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 11. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. Channel catfish slow on jigs and minnows along shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and the dam. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 11. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, shad and worms along channels and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 11. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, coves and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. White bass have begun their move to the creeks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 61 with less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Stable lake conditions and warming water temperatures are kicking things into action. The white bass run is happening and crappie are headed to the bank to spawn. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek, docks, flats, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and spoons along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 11. Elevation above normal, water 58 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs and small lures along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. White bass are being caught in abundance in the Spring and Neosho rivers. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Blue catfish are excellent on juglines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 13. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and rocks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 11. Elevation normal, water 50s and dingy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 11. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, riprap, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Bluegill good on PowerBait and worms in coves, along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 12. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water upper 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass excellent on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs and sassy shad below the dam. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 8. Elevation above normal, water 52 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 12. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Those times are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 11. Elevation below normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on silver and chartreuse jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits along shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue catfish slow on shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: April 12. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Largemouth bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in coves and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs along riprap. Crappie slow on jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: April 11. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crawfish, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Tenkiller: April 11. Elevation above normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, flats, points, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 13. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: April 10. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along the river channel. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs and shad below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: April 12. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid to upper 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on live bait and lures. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Crappie fair on small jigs. Smallmouth bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: April 12. Elevation normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on jigs, minnows and plastic baits along the dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.
CENTRAL
Arcadia: April 12. Elevation normal, water 62 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits and minnows in coves, around points and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, dam, docks, points, riprap, rocks, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 13. Elevation below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, riprap and shallows. White bass fair on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs at the inlet. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 11. Elevation normal, water 59 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs along the dam, docks and shallows. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves and weed beds. Channel catfish good on cut bait, live shad and worms along channels, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 13. Elevation normal, water 58 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, crawfish and flukes in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 11. Elevation normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on hotdogs and worms below the dam, along channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass slow on grubs along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 12. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
SOUTHEAST
Arbuckle: April 10. Elevation normal, water 59-61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on swim baits, worms and bass jigs. Crappie slow in coves and lake brush piles and good around docks early morning. White bass good on Long Johns and rattletraps up creeks on flats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: April 13. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along river channel and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: April 9. Elevation normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. White bass fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along creek channels and river channel. White bass and crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: April 9. Elevation normal, water 55-60 with 5-inches of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, discharge and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: April 9. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake river channel and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: April 11. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait in coves, discharge, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: April 9. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on nymphs, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: April 9. Elevation below normal, water 61. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. White and spotted bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures in coves, main lake and points; look for surfacing fish chasing shad. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: April 13. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: April 9. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shrimp along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 9. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, spotted and white bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks, shallows, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: April 10. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: April 11. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and around points. Striper are being caught on the northern part of the lake between Hwy 70 and railroad bridge. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are still being caught between 25-35 ft. of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting pretty well around the lake. Some places are better than others due to the water being warmer in that area. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.
Wister: April 9. Elevation above normal, water 62 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
SOUTHWEST
Altus-Lugert: April 12. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and rocks. White bass fair on jigs and minnows along flats. Channel catfish fair on shad and stinkbait along flats and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: April 11. Elevation above normal, water high 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Saugeye fair on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake and points. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: April 11. Elevation below normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live bait around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: April 11. Elevation above normal, water high 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Saugeye slow on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake and along rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: April 13. Elevation below normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html.
Crappie and saugeye slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: April 12. Elevation above normal, water high 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html Reservoir is open with a release of 23 cfs as of 4/12/21. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and punch bait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.