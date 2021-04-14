Oklahoma Fishing Report April 14, 2021

Sardis : April 10. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 11. Elevation below normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and around points. Striper are being caught on the northern part of the lake between Hwy 70 and railroad bridge. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue cats are still being caught between 25-35 ft. of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are biting pretty well around the lake. Some places are better than others due to the water being warmer in that area. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.