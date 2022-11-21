New Bulldogs basketball coach Scott Bowman 'excited' about return to alma mater

Scott Bowman is enjoying his return to his high school alma mater, Skiatook, as head boys basketball coach.

“I’m excited,” Bowman said. “It is special, it will be fun, a lot of people I know here.”

Bowman will make his debut as the Bulldogs head coach when their basketball season opens at home against Glenpool on Tuesday night, Nov. 29.

Bowman was Webster’s head coach for 10 seasons from 2011-21 and led the Warriors to four Class 4A state tournament berths. Skiatook has four state tournament appearances in its history. With a 150-127 record, Bowman has the second-most wins in Webster history behind Bill Allen.

Bowman led Webster to two appearances in the state semifinals in his last four seasons there. He resigned his position at Webster due to a family situation and took a year off from being a head coach.

In 2020, Bowman was the All-World boys basketball coach of the year as he led the Warriors to a 23-5 record and the Green Country Conference title — their first conference championship since 1992. Webster recorded its most wins since its 1966 state title team and best record since it was 22-3 in 1971.

Before Bowman’s arrival, Webster had not played in a state or area tournament since 2004. Webster reached the area tournament in all of Bowman’s 10 seasons.

Bowman sees some similarities between his arrival as head coach at Skiatook and when he took the helm at Webster. Skiatook had one win last season — Webster had two wins in the year before Bowman became head coach.

“I think things happen for a reason and I believe this is where I’m supposed to be now,” Bowman said. I’ve never been able to go into a program that’s set like a Memorial or Booker T,” Bowman said. “I like the challenge.”

Skiatook has not been to the boys state tournament since 2001 and has never won a state tournament game.

“As a player I always wanted to go to state and I’m hoping these kids get that chance,” said Bowman, whose staff of assistant coaches includes David Winton, the 2021 All-World coach of the year when he led Rogers to its first state tournament berth in 25 seasons.

Skiatook’s top players are returning starters Austin Thomas and Jace White, who are seniors. Other key players are expected to be sophomores Josh Rimpley and Trevor Mathews.

Other players on the roster are Cooper Wood, Julian Baldino, Cody Dearing, Hunter Howell, Hunter King, Jake Pointer and a pair of 6-4 freshmen — Bryson Earp and Soren Stout.

“We’re pretty balanced,” Bowman said. “Overall across the board we’re pretty solid.”