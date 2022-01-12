New black bass rules proposed for 2022

With an abundance of smaller bass, there is often no need for a minimum length limit, but what about slot limits? “Most studies on slot limits show the angler still sees it as a minimum length limit, meaning they only keep fish above the slot. The current proposal addresses the problem with slot limits and encourages harvesting smaller fish”, said Josh Johnston, Northeast Region Fisheries Supervisor.

In addition to the proposed rule change, the Fisheries Division has also requested a black bass tournament exemption, which will be free to obtain. When an individual angler possesses a tournament exemption authorized by the Wildlife Department, daily bag and size limits may deviate from those listed in the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations. Instructions for the tournament exemption application process will be provided in the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations and on the Department’s website. If passed, the regulation proposal would allow tournament anglers to keep bass over 16 inches until weigh-in, and then the fish must be released.

The public comment period for this proposed regulation change and others will open the first week of December on the Wildlife Department's website and via written comments to the Department. Visit www.wildlifedepartment.com/public-meeting to read all the proposed rule changes and to make comments.