Lone Grove eliminates Bulldogs in 4A softball quarterfinals

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Skiatook's softball season came to an end Thursday with a 16-0 loss to Lone Grove in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Skiatook (19-16) started well with Brynlee Frame drawing a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning and Cassidee Curtis following with a sacrifice bunt that Lone Grove pitcher Emma Wilson air-mailed past first base, giving the Bulldogs two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Then Wilson settled down and that was that. She struck out the next nine Skiatook batters and gave up only one hit, a single to center field by Bailee Campbell in the fourth inning. Wilson finished with 10 Ks before exiting in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns rolled up 15 hits against Skiatook pitchers Jadyn Whinery and Megan Williams, scoring four runs, eight runs and four runs, respectively, in the first three innings. Mattie Roj and Brook Langford each had three RBIs for Lone Grove (31-8).

“We’re young,” Skiatook coach Jordan Jones said. “We started a sophomore pitcher who’d never been to state and used a freshman pitcher who’d never been to state. (Lone Grove) is a great team that’s been here a lot. You can’t fake experience. … I’m glad our seniors got to finish here and hopefully we got our younger kids some experience.”

LONE GROVE 16, SKIATOOK 0

Skiatook 000 00 – 0 1 3

Lone Grove 484 0x – 16 15 0

Jadyn Whinery, Megan Williams (3) and Teagan Bowman; Emma Wilson, Kadence Lampkin (4) and Aeryn Shuman. W: Wilson. L: Whinery.