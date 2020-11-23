Latest Field Notes Offer Insights in All Regions of State

Approaching and during gun season, receptive does become harder to find, and bucks will become vulnerable as they venture farther and take greater chances as they search and check does. The action will occur, but warm weather tends to mute daytime activity. A cool front can be the trigger to "turn on" daytime activity. Those big bucks pictured on game cameras in the middle of the night will finally be on their feet during daytimes hours. This is a great time, if not the best, to be in your deer stand.

Habitat Conditions: Deer need food to fuel their intense rutting behaviors. While some of this fuel will come from stored body fat, stomach examinations from harvested bucks and does indicate they do make time to eat. Acorns (produced by oak trees) usually give the most energy per unit effort to obtain. Hunters should check their area for oak trees and verify if they are dropping good acorns. There are different varieties of oaks and acorn production may vary each year depending on weather conditions. Acorns should also be checked for effects from nut weevils, small beetles whose larva eat the contents of the acorn. Deer can sense they are no good and will not feed on them. Post oaks, black oaks and blackjack oaks are very common in the central region but tend to be unreliable acorn producers. However, they can be a hot spot when producing trees are discovered. Red oak varieties located in riparian areas tend to be more reliable. Observations this year suggest there are plenty of acorns out there so deer may be less visible as they spend more time feeding in the timber.