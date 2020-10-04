Lake conditions are perfect for a day of fishing

What better way to spend the day outdoors than with a fishing pole in hand? Area lakes provide a serene setting to enjoy the sport and family time as well.

The following report of fishing conditions has been issued by the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.

Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 77 with 1 ft. clarity. White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, spoons, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, shallows, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber.

Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: Elevation above normal, water 77 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around coves and flats. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around docks. As lake temperature begins to drop, the fishing is beginning to pick up slightly.

Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.