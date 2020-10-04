Lake conditions are perfect for a day of fishing

What better way to spend the day outdoors than with a fishing pole in hand? Area lakes provide a serene setting to enjoy the sport and family time as well.
The following report of fishing conditions has been issued by the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.
Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 77 with 1 ft. clarity. White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, spoons, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, shallows, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber.
Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation above normal, water 77 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around coves and flats. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around docks. As lake temperature begins to drop, the fishing is beginning to pick up slightly.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water 78. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam.
Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow; usually early morning or late evening.
Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on jigs and worms around brush structure, creek channels, docks, and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation rising, water 77 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs below the dam, around flats and main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around docks. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, grass hoppers, jigs, and small lures around coves, creek channel, main lake, and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, shad, and worms below the dam, around the dam and river mouth.
Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
