 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Dawgs Win Regionals - headed to state

Lady Dawgs Win Regionals - headed to state

{{featured_button_text}}
Skiatook bulldog logo
Lindsey Chastain

The Lady Dawgs met Grove for the second time and their third game of the day Thursday afternoon, October 8, and shut out Grove 3-0 to cinch the regional championship. 

Skiatook took the lead early with three runs in the bottom of the second and healed on to that lead for the rest of the game and stopping Grove at every turn. 

The Lady dogs are headed for State!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News