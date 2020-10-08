Lady Dawgs Win Regionals - headed to state

The Lady Dawgs met Grove for the second time and their third game of the day Thursday afternoon, October 8, and shut out Grove 3-0 to cinch the regional championship.
Skiatook took the lead early with three runs in the bottom of the second and healed on to that lead for the rest of the game and stopping Grove at every turn.
The Lady dogs are headed for State!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
