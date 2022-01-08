 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Dawgs win first in Skiatook Invitational
The Lady Dawgs stepped onto their home court on Thursday, January 6th, confident in their changes at winning the Skiatook Invitational basketball tournament.

The tournament consisted of eight teams: Tulsa Central, CHEF Arrows, Harrah, McLain, Checotah, Berryhill, Star Spencer, and the Lady Dawgs.

The Dawgs faced Checotah in the first round of play, and won 46-34. The team looking to have good rhythm and communication on the court.

The team faced Berryhill in the second round on Friday, January 7 and won, 46-34.

In the championship game, Skiatook faced Harrah. The Lady Dawgs had a several point lead the entire game and won 36-27 and became the 2022 Skiatook Invitational Champions.

Senior Rylee Anglen was named the tournament MVP.

Harrah placed second in the tournament and Tulsa Central placed third.

The Skiatook boys placed 8th in the tournament. Tulsa Central placed first, Star Spencer placed second, and Tulsa Webster placed third.

