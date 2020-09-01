Lady Dawgs top Mannford, 15-1

The Lady Dawgs took home a one-sided victory against Mannford on August 31, 15-1.

Mannford scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, but Skiatook answered back with four runs to finish out the first inning. The Lady Dawgs scored on a single by Paige Castillo, a ground out by Avery King and a single by Mikayla Stacy.

In the bottom of the second, the ladies increased their lead with another six runs assisted by RBIs from Bailey Henderson, Castillo, Ryleigh Lynn and Morgan Freeman.

Castillo pitched another great game allowing only one run and two hits over five inning. She struck out 12 batters and only walked one batter.

The Lady Dawgs racked up 15 hits and 15 runs. The game was called halfway through the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. With no errors throughout the game and several stolen bases, the Lady Dawgs easily came out on top.

Stacy had three hits during the game while Lynn and Brynlee Frame had two apiece. Castillo had three RBIs with Frame and Madi Drummond had two RBIs each.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.