Lady Dawgs sweep up and win District 4A-8 title

Lady Dawgs sweep up and win District 4A-8 title

Paige Castillo shut down Cleveland, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Skiatook Bulldogs Varsity to a 4-0 victory on Monday, September 28.

The win finished off a perfect season for the Lady Dawgs with a 10-0 record and earned the team the District 4A-8 title.

The final game of the regular season started out with three innings of no runs.

The Lady Dawgs scored one run in the fourth inning and put up three runs in the fifth inning. Bailey Henderson and Castillo powered the fifth inning with RBIs.

Castillo allowed three hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Henderson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Skiatook Bulldogs Varsity in hits.

