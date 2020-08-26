Lady Dawgs shut out Catoosa in double header

The Lady Dawgs too on Catoosa in a double header Tuesday, August 26, and shut out both games, 8-0 and 13-0.

Paige Castillo had an amazing night with two shut outs in a row and emerges as the MVP of this double header.

In the first game, Castillo, Ryleigh Lynn and Rylee Anglen all had two hits each. Lynn and Avery King both had three RBIs each and Morgan Freeman had two.

The game started out slow with the score still tied at 0 in the top of the first. The Lady Dawn got on the board with a single run in the bottom of the fourth and in the bottom of the fifth carries that momentum into six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Dawgs won the first game 8-0.

In the second game the Lady Dawg started on fire and just kept running the bases. Mikayla Stacy and Anglen both had three hits while Freeman had 2. Stacy and Madi Drummond had three RBIs each and Angles had two.

Catoosa was unable to score against an efficient Bulldog defense and the Lady Dawgs won the second game 13-0.