Lady Dawgs dominate Miami, 10-2

The Lady Bulldogs put up an impressive seven runs in the third inning in their 10-2 defeat over Miami on Tuesday, August 24. Paige Castillo was fire on the mound and only allowed three hits during the game.

Skiatook was on the board first in the bottom of the second as M. Freeman singled driving in Avery King for the run. The game ramped up in the third with Ryleigh Lynn, Bailee Campbell, Morgan Freeman, Paige Castillo, and Jadyn Whinery all drive in runs. Whinery also stole second during the inning. By the end of the third inning, Skiatook led Miami 8-0.

Miami scored their only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning, but Skiatook answered back with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a single by Castillo driving in Campbell. A ground out by Freeman in the bottom of the sixth driving in King was the final score of the game.

Anglen had three hits during the game while Freeman and Castillo each had two. Freeman topped the team in RBIs with four. Castillo had three RBIs.

Castillo three eight strikeouts and 19 first pitch strikes during the matchup.

