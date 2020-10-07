Lady Dawgs defeat Muldrow 8-2 at regionals

The Skiatook Lady Dawgs softball team stepped onto their home field for the start of regionals Wednesday, October 7, at noon.

The team faced off against Muldrow and easily moved to the next round with an 8-2 win.

Paige Castillo got the team off to a great start with three strikeouts, allowing only one hit, in the top of the first. Haylee Rooks hit a single in the top of the first and then stole two bases and made it across home plate with a sacrifice fly by Madi Drummond putting the Lady Dawgs on the board first.

In the bottom of the third, the Lady Dawgs were running bases again with Morgan Freeman, Drummond and Rooks all scoring runs. By the end of the third inning, the Lady Dawgs were sitting at four hits and four scores while keeping Muldrow from getting anywhere close to home plate.

The Lady Dawgs put up another big inning in the bottom of the fifth with scores by Rooks, Drummond, Dakota Rogers, Casidee Curtis putting the score at 8-0 heading into the sixth.

A pair of scores by Muldrow in the top of the sixth put the score at 8-2 in favor of the Lady Dawgs. With no more runs, the Lady Dawgs advance with the win over Muldrow.

Freeman and Drummond led the team with three hits each while Castillo had three RBIs.

