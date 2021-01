In the first half, steals by Maliah Sletto, Rylee Anglen, Molly Burch and Madi Drummond kept the Collinsville team from gaining any lead. At the half, the score was tied 15-15.

In the second half, the score stayed close in this nail-biter with Skiatook leading 20-15 at the end of the third and then cinching the 27-25 win. Sletto and Burch both hit 3 pointers in the third quarter.