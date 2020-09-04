Lady Bulldogs Win on Volleyball Senior Night

The Skiatook Lady Bulldogs Volleyball celebrated senior night by shutting out Glenpool in the Brooks Walton Activity Center on September 4.

Skiatook rushed out the gates to a huge win in the very first set, beating the Warriors 25-8. The big win was a sign for what was to come, as the Lady Bulldogs went on to win the second set 25-13 and then closeout the match with a 25-11 win.

Over the course of the match, Piper Lorenzo managed to serve up 8 aces, while Josie Reed and Karson Pirtle paced the team with 12 kills each.

The win was a solid team effort across the board, powered by a group of seniors on their big night.

After the match, Coach Jamie Fithian shared about her seniors and why they were a particularly special group to her. “Our seniors this year were Ashley Burton, Kali Cavin, Cambrie Frame, Haylee Jernegan, Piper Lorenzo, Abby Mason, and Josie Reed. This group of girls was getting ready to start 7th grade when I first came to Skiatook, and they’ve been with me ever since.”

