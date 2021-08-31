Lady Bulldogs Stomp Grove 10-1

The Lady Bulldogs are getting a lot of base running time this season. The team racked up an impressive 10 points against Grove.

Grove was on the board first in the top of the first, but the Lady Pirates wouldn't let them cross home plate again.

A single by Brynlee Frame tied up the score in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Dawgs, really got going in the bottom of the fourth. A triple by Rylee Anglen led the scoring run followed by a single by Jadyn Whinery, a line drive by Campbell, and a single by Cassidee Curtis brought the score to 6-1 after the fourth.

A single by Ryleigh Lynn added another run to the board in the fifth. Frame got a walk bringing the score to 8-1 after the fifth. The Lady Dawgs finished out the game with a single by Bailee Campbell in the sixth driving in two runs to defeat Grove 10-1.

Whinery pitched seven innings and only allowed four hits.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.