Lady Bulldogs soccer camp June 3-4
Soccer ball
Lindsey Chastain

The Lady Bulldogs will be hosting a soccer camp June 3-4. The camp is open to girls ages 5-14 years old and will be help at Hap Dunlap field from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The cost of the camp is $40 and includes a t-shirt.

This camp is being put on by coaches Aaron Hughes, Jordan Jones, Stephanie Abbott, Lindsay Lofton, and Bobby Cope. Players will receive instruction from Boys and Girls Varsity Players and Coaches on offensive skills, defensive skills, ball mastery, and keeper instruction.

Players need to bring water, cleats, a soccer ball with your name on it, shin guards and keeper gloves (if needed).

For more information and registration contact Coach Jones at jjones@skiatookschools.org.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

