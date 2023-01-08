 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Bulldogs finish third in the Skiatook Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Skiatook defeated Cascia Hall 42-31 in the Skiatook Tournament girls third-place game Saturday at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.

The Lady Bulldogs are 4-7 for the season. Earlier in the tournament, Skiatook defeated Catoosa 40-26 in the quarterfinals and lost 46-32 to champion Owasso in the semifinals.

Skiatook's boys team dropped to 1-10 this season as it went winless in the tournament. The Bulldogs lost 96-59 to Catoosa, 52-46 to Harrah and 62-56 to Star Spencer.

Both the Skiatook boys and girls basketball teams host Claremore on Tuesday and will visit Tahlequah on Friday night.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert