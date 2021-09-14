Lady Bulldogs cruise past Vinita on senior night

The Lady Bulldogs made it look easy on Monday, September 13, 2021 as they defeated Vinita 12-1.

Rylee Anglen had four hits during the game - two singles and two doubles. The Lady Dawgs scored five runs in the fourth with hits by Avery King, Paige Castillo, Molly Scivally, and a double by Anglen.

Pitcher Paige Castillo surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Anglen, Bailee Campbell, and King all managed multiple hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Morgan Freeman led the Lady Dawgs with three stolen bases.

Seniors Rylee Anglen, Paige Castillo, Morgan Freeman, Ryleigh Lynn and Molly Scivally were honored after the game.

