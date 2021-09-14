 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Bulldogs cruise past Vinita on senior night
0 Comments

Lady Bulldogs cruise past Vinita on senior night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lady Bulldogs made it look easy on Monday, September 13, 2021 as they defeated Vinita 12-1.

Rylee Anglen had four hits during the game - two singles and two doubles. The Lady Dawgs scored five runs in the fourth with hits by Avery King, Paige Castillo, Molly Scivally, and a double by Anglen.

Pitcher Paige Castillo surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Anglen, Bailee Campbell, and King all managed multiple hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Morgan Freeman led the Lady Dawgs with three stolen bases.

Seniors Rylee Anglen, Paige Castillo, Morgan Freeman, Ryleigh Lynn and Molly Scivally were honored after the game.

0 Comments

Skiatook vs. Vinita

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Vinita 0 0 0 0 1 x x 1 4 4
Skiatook 0 2 5 5 x x x 12 12 1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News