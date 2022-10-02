Kiefer edges Sperry, 24-21

Sperry will visit Westville at 7 p.m. Friday in a pivotal matchup for a Class 2A-7 football playoff berth.

Both teams are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.

Sperry is coming off a 24-21 home loss against 10th-ranked undefeated Kiefer last Friday.

Tate Rader had three TD runs for Kiefer, which jumped ahead 24-7. Walker McCause had two TDs for the Pirates.

Kiefer struck first on Rader’s 4-yard TD in the first, and he had a 21-yard scoring run later in the quarter to give Kiefer a 12-0 advantage.

Sperry responded with Brady Benham’s 12-yard TD run to close out the quarter at 12-7.

The Trojans scored twice in the second quarter on Alston Carr’s 13-yard touchdown run and Rader’s 28-yard TD run.

The Pirates’ Walker McCause hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from Benham in the second quarter to cut Kiefer’s lead to 24-14 at halftime.

The lone second-half touchdown was McCause's 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.

KIEFER 24, SPERRY 21

Kiefer;12;12;0;0;--;24

Sperry;7;7;0;7;--;21

K: Rader 4 run (pass failed)

K: Rader 21 run (pass failed)

S: Benham 12 run (Rivas kick)

K: Carr 13 run (pass failed)

K: Rader 28 run (run failed)

S: McCause 5 pass from Benham (Rivas kick)

S: McCause 9 run (Rivas kick)