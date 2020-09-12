Kelly Bostian: Early doves, teal, and geese are, simply, wherever you can find them

You know what I like in September? I like blue on the forecast map.

I like it because it reminds me of the blue in the wings of blue-winged teal winging their way south, hints of blue and pink in the plumage of a mature migratory mourning doves, and because I like to think about helping people avoid the greenish, bluish goo they get on their shoes from Canada geese. Ah, yes, the resident Canada grease.

When I started that previous paragraph I had no idea how I’d tie Canada geese to the color blue, but it goes to show how it can all come out in the end if you just push through.

Push through we will, as dove season continues with reports of mostly fair hunting across the state this relatively soggy opening week and as we look ahead to teal season Sept. 12-27 and the special resident Canada goose season Sept. 12-21. It’s three-fer season.

The blue that has hunters buzzing now comes with National Weather Service mid-range forecast maps that show the effects of a cold front pushing south over the next several days across the middle of the continent. Daytime highs are expected to steadily drop by 10 to 15 degrees through Sept. 12, and the week could bring another inch or two of rain. There are shades of blue and pink all over Kansas and Oklahoma. Expect some mornings in the 50s and 60s.