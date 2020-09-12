Kelly Bostian: Early doves, teal, and geese are, simply, wherever you can find them

You know what I like in September? I like blue on the forecast map.
I like it because it reminds me of the blue in the wings of blue-winged teal winging their way south, hints of blue and pink in the plumage of a mature migratory mourning doves, and because I like to think about helping people avoid the greenish, bluish goo they get on their shoes from Canada geese. Ah, yes, the resident Canada grease.
When I started that previous paragraph I had no idea how I’d tie Canada geese to the color blue, but it goes to show how it can all come out in the end if you just push through.
Push through we will, as dove season continues with reports of mostly fair hunting across the state this relatively soggy opening week and as we look ahead to teal season Sept. 12-27 and the special resident Canada goose season Sept. 12-21. It’s three-fer season.
The blue that has hunters buzzing now comes with National Weather Service mid-range forecast maps that show the effects of a cold front pushing south over the next several days across the middle of the continent. Daytime highs are expected to steadily drop by 10 to 15 degrees through Sept. 12, and the week could bring another inch or two of rain. There are shades of blue and pink all over Kansas and Oklahoma. Expect some mornings in the 50s and 60s.
It could be bad news for people who are enjoying some local doves and who already have their eyes on some teal this week, but it could as easily lead to more feeding and more active flocking in some areas. If not, well, we always know those flighty birds are a here-today-gone-tomorrow proposition.
The resident Canada geese are flighty in another way.
They live here year round, but the family groups are joining up in larger flocks and moving to the fields and river sandbars as fall approaches. When the dove guns start banging, they get a heads up and once a few are trimmed from the flock that opening weekend, they know where they’re safe.
Back to the parks and golf courses — or, in my part of the state, to the sod farms that are within city limits — they will go.
“It’s not like the regular duck season or goose season when we see an influx of migrating birds,” said Josh Richardson, migratory waterfowl biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “These birds are already here, but if you can find where they’re feeding and you can get access, you can get in one or two hunts before the birds figure it out.”
How many hunters actually take advantage of the resident Canada season is an unknown. The numbers do break out as part of Harvest Information Program reports, but that random survey of migratory bird hunters doesn’t always apply well to the limited early season. Richardson said we had a “zero” for resident Canada harvest recently in that survey.
Obviously that wasn’t the case, but it’s a matter of who gets the surveys and if they actually took advantage of that early opportunity and had any luck.
“Flighty” as this opportunities may be, they are well worth chasing. While I haven’t managed it yet, one day I hope to get a bag with all three species in one day. I’ve had days with doves and teal, and days with teal and geese, but I haven’t managed all three in one — yet.
Habitat and water-wise, the Oklahoma table is well prepared for teal, although after last week’s rains in some areas promising mudflats now are 3 feet deep in water, Richardson said.
That rain means that farm fields with shallow seasonal sloughs are worth scouting, however. Places like Drummond Flats or the sloughs of your favorite reservoirs are worth scouting, as well, he said.
As one who has a dog and a set of rubber boots in the truck most of the time, this is a period to have a pack of dove decoys, a half-dozen duck decoys and a few floater geese decoys ready to deploy as opportunities arise.
All you can do is glass the public areas and ask on private areas, and be courteous and gracious and thankful to any landowner that will let you venture out for a low-impact hunt. Then pick up after yourself. Leave no trace at the worst and, if at all possible, leave it better than you found it.
Kelly Bostian: 918-581-8357
Twitter: @KellyBostian
