Junior high football camp July 9
Skiatook Football helmet with football 2016 (copy)

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

The Skiatook Bulldogs football staff will host the high school football camp on July 9.

The football camp gives each athlete the opportunity to improve his playing skills, motivation, and hands on experience with the game of football.

The camp is open to future 7th and 8th graders. The camp will be held on July 9 from 8:45-10 am at the Skiatook Football field. The cost is $20 per athlete and includes a t-shirt.

Shoulder pads, helmet and mouthpiece will be provided. Please bring a shirt, shorts and cleats.

For more information about the camp visit skiatookschools.org or contact Vance Miller at (918) 396-2601.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

