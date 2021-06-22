Junior high football camp July 9

The Skiatook Bulldogs football staff will host the high school football camp on July 9.

The football camp gives each athlete the opportunity to improve his playing skills, motivation, and hands on experience with the game of football.

The camp is open to future 7th and 8th graders. The camp will be held on July 9 from 8:45-10 am at the Skiatook Football field. The cost is $20 per athlete and includes a t-shirt.

Shoulder pads, helmet and mouthpiece will be provided. Please bring a shirt, shorts and cleats.

For more information about the camp visit skiatookschools.org or contact Vance Miller at (918) 396-2601.

