Josh Taylor signs with UCO
Josh Taylor signs with UCO

Josh Taylor

Four time state wrestling champion Josh Taylor has signed to wrestle with UCO. Taylor is pictured with his family.

 Lindsey Chastain

Four time state wrestling champion Josh Taylor has signed to wrestle with UCO.

