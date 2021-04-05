Jarreth Ingram looking towards college, NBA

“I want to be the best that I can be. I want to use my talents to help glorify God and also to help pay for college,” Ingram said. “I want to play D1 collegiate basketball while also studying to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine injuries. Hopefully, I will be able to play professionally someday.”

Last summer, Ingram played for PWP/Team Griffin and was noticed at the OK State tournament. Prep Hoops ranked him #15 in the state. Ingram also traveled to Dallas for PANGOS, where he made the top 10 players despite not playing in his usual position. Johnny Dash featured one of his dunks from early this season as the number one dunk in their top 10 countdown.

“In October, we started receiving multiple phone calls from various summer teams including the Tulsa Hawks, Buddy Buckets, and Team Trae Young, all promoting their teams and asking Jarreth to play for them,” said Kerry Ingram, Jarreth’s mother. “Of course, we had had a great experience with PWP/Team Griffin, and all of those teams would have been great, but with the offer from Team Trae Young, Jarreth decided he wanted to play on the Adidas shoe circuit. It didn’t hurt that Team Trae Young had also offered a spot to Jarreth’s good friend, Seth Pratt, the only other kid from the Tulsa area on the team.”

Ingram gets a lot of support from his parents, coaches, and teammates.

“I love how well you see the results of hard work, whether it’s in individual skills or team chemistry. You can watch a group of people practice together for the first time, and they don’t play very well together. But, in as little as a few weeks, those same guys will rely on and trust each other on and off the court,” Ingram said. “I know when I’m on the court, I have four other people out there working with me and many more on the sidelines relying on me. I use that as motivation to be the best I can be, so when I’m out there, I’m not just trying to do well for myself but also everyone else.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.