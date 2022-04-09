James Massey's OT goal lifts Skiatook over Oologah for soccer doubleheader split

OOLOGAH — There was little doubt Friday night who would claim Skiatook’s Man of the Match award.

James Massey tallied the golden goal in the fifth minute of the first overtime period to give Skiatook a 2-1 victory against Oologah in District 4A-3 boys’ soccer action at Mustang Stadium.

“I just got a perfect pass through,” Massey said of the cross he received along the left side from Evan Taylor while behind the Mustangs’ back line.

“(Then) instinct just took over.”

After Oologah goalkeeper Blake Oliphant came out of goal to try to take the angle away, Massey rifled a shot into an open net to snap a 1-1 tie at the 4:24 mark of the overtime period before he was swarmed by teammates on the Skiatook sideline.

For his game-winning effort, Massey was named the Man of the Match for Skiatook (4-5, 2-1 district). He donned a gold chain around his neck post-game symbolizing his having earned the award.

Bulldogs head coach Aaron Hughes said Massey’s winning goal came as a result of a team effort.

“It really started in the back,” Hughes said of the deciding play. “It (the ball) came across from the two center backs and left back and it got pushed up to James. He beat a couple of guys and he tucked it in.”

Massey’s goal ended a stalemate between the two teams that had existed since the match’s third minute.

Ironically, both teams notched goals in the third minute, just 14 seconds apart.

Skiatook’s Jayzen Glover netted the match’s first goal at 3:07 before Oologah’s Hans Cagle leveled the match at 3:21.

After the quick two-goal spurt, neither team scored for the next 81 minutes until Massey ended the match.

“There at the start, it was kind of slow,” he said. “We weren’t really talking. We weren’t really like clicking well. There at the end, I don’t know, we just meshed together perfectly. It comes eventually.”

After registering what would proved to be his team’s only goal, Cagle was issued a red card in the 45th minute and had to leave the pitch resulting in the Mustangs (2-6, 1-2) being a player short the remainder of the match.

Bulldogs goalie Tyler Wilkerson finished with nine saves while Oliphant, who attended Skiatook High School before moving to Oologah, ended up with three saves.

Oologah 4, Skiatook 1 (girls): Kalley Hogue and Kayden Wadsworth each scored a pair of goals to lead the Mustangs (8-3, 3-0) to their fourth straight victory and seventh win in their last eight matches.

Sarah Wilkins notched the lone goal for the Bulldogs (4-4, 0-2), her first of the season, on a penalty kick in the 21st minute.

Wilkins’ goal was Skiatook’s only serious scoring threat of the match, which was played in steady northwesterly winds with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

“It took us a little while to get organized in the middle,” Skiatook coach Jordan Jones said of two early Oologah goals that came as a result of Skiatook breakaways.

“Once we got organized in the middle we did a better job. We just had a hard time generating some offense to counter their attack. We ended up playing better defense. I think they finished well and hustled hard. We’ll see if we can turn a corner and play a little more offensive soccer and get some people back from injuries that will help.”

Hogue, a freshman forward, had both her goals in the first half, and now has seven on the season, as the Mustangs opened a 3-1 lead at halftime. Wadsworth, a junior forward, netted goals in each half to up her season total to five.

SKIATOOK 2, OOLOGAH 1, OT (boys)

Skiatook;1;0;1;—;2

Oologah; 1;0;0—;1

Goals: Glover, Massey; H. Cagle. Saves: Wilkerson 9, Oliphant 3.

OOLOGAH 4, SKIATOOK 1 (girls)

Skiatook;1;0;—;1

Oologah; 3;1;—;4

Goals: Wilkins; Hogue 2, Wadsworth 2. Saves: Sickler 5, Ryan 0.