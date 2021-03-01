Jackson, Benham win state wrestling titles

At the recent Regional Tournament, Sperry wrestlers placed 3rd overall, and six Pirates qualified to advance to the State Tournament, a one-day meet held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

Senior Seth Jackson and freshman Brady Benham received the State Champion title for their weight classes, and Eli Benham wrestled to the 3rd place position in his class.

Senior Seth Jackson placed 1st in the Regional Tournament and competed at the 182 pound class at State. Freshman Brady Benham also placed 1st in the Regional Tournament and competed at the 138 pound class at State.

Senior and returning state champion, Eli Benham placed 1st in the Regional Tournament and competed at the 132 pound class at State.

Freshman Liam Burke placed 4th in the Regional Tournament and competed at the 106 pound class at the State Tournament.

Sophomore Walker McCause placed 5th in the Regional Tournament and completed at the 152 pound class at State. Senior Connor Cosgrave placed 5th in the Regional Tournament and competed at the 285 pound class at State.