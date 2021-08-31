 Skip to main content
High School Sports Calendar
Skiatook Football helmet with football 2016

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

9.1

Cross Country

Skiatook and Sperry at Sapulpa

9.2

Softball

Skiatook vs. Hominy at 5 p.m.—Teacher Appreciation Night

Softball

Sperry at Oologah Tournament

Volleyball

Sperry at Tulsa Hale at 5 p.m.

9.3

Football

Skiatook vs. Glenpool at 7 p.m.

Sperry vs. Verdigris at 7 p.m.

Softball

Sperry at Oologah Tournament

9.4

Softball

Sperry at Oologah Tournament

9.7

Softball

Skiatook at Cleveland at 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Skiatook at Tahlequah at 7 p.m.

