High School Sports Calendar

9.1
Cross Country
Skiatook and Sperry at Sapulpa
9.2
Softball
Skiatook vs. Hominy at 5 p.m.—Teacher Appreciation Night
Softball
Sperry at Oologah Tournament
Volleyball
Sperry at Tulsa Hale at 5 p.m.
9.3
Football
Skiatook vs. Glenpool at 7 p.m.
Sperry vs. Verdigris at 7 p.m.
Softball
Sperry at Oologah Tournament
9.4
Softball
Sperry at Oologah Tournament
9.7
Softball
Skiatook at Cleveland at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Skiatook at Tahlequah at 7 p.m.
