High School Sports Calendar September 30 - October 6

10.1
Cross Country: Skiatook at vs. Claremore at Walnut Park at 10 a.m.
Cross Country: Sperry at OBU in Shawnee at 8 a.m.
Softball: Skiatook at Broken Arrow at 5 p.m.
Softball: Sperry at Regionals TBA
Volleyball: Skiatook at Muskogee at 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Sperry at Regionals TBA
10.2
Football: Skiatook vs. Oologah at 7 p.m.
Football: Sperry vs. Dewey at 7 p.m.
Softball: Skiatook at Bi-district game TBA
Softball: Sperry at Regionals TBA
Volleyball: Sperry at Regionals TBA
10.3
Softball: Sperry at Regionals TBA
Volleyball: Sperry at Regionals TBA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!