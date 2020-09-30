 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Calendar September 30 - October 6

High School Sports Calendar September 30 - October 6

{{featured_button_text}}
skiatook sports calendar

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

10.1

Cross Country: Skiatook at vs. Claremore at Walnut Park at 10 a.m.

Cross Country: Sperry at OBU in Shawnee at 8 a.m.

Softball: Skiatook at Broken Arrow at 5 p.m.

Softball: Sperry at Regionals TBA

Volleyball: Skiatook at Muskogee at 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Sperry at Regionals TBA

10.2

Football: Skiatook vs. Oologah at 7 p.m.

Football: Sperry vs. Dewey at 7 p.m.

Softball: Skiatook at Bi-district game TBA

Softball: Sperry at Regionals TBA

Volleyball: Sperry at Regionals TBA

10.3

Softball: Sperry at Regionals TBA

Volleyball: Sperry at Regionals TBA

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News